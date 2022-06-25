collage of wildwood criminally chatged.jpg

Clockwise from upper left: Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, former Wildwood Mayor Ernest Troiano Jr. and Wildwood City Commissioner Steve Mikulski. The trio have been charged with theft and tampering with public records.

WILDWOOD – Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, former Mayor Ernest Troiano and City Commissioner Steve Mikulski have been criminally charged for fraudulent participation in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP), according to a statement from Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin June 24.

Each of the three were charged with theft and tampering with public records or information. 

Since 2010, New Jersey law has required elected officials to be full-time employees “whose hours of work are fixed at 35 or more per week” in their elected positions to be eligible to participate in the SHBP and receive employer-provided healthcare.

The state claims that the trio of Wildwood officials were never eligible for the SHBP as they did not receive vacation, sick or personal days and maintained no regular schedule. They allegedly falsely signed and submitted timesheets to the city indicating they worked full days Monday through Friday. 

The charges are the result of an investigation that originated with a referral from the New Jersey Division of Pensions and Benefits, Platkin stated.

Both men voted in 2011 to pass a resolution that declared themselves full-time employees working “a minimum of 35 hours per week” for Wildwood, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

William J. Hughes Jr. is representing Mayor Pete Byron, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

He told The Press that the 2011 resolution that enabled the men to enroll in the SHBP was vetted by the administration and legal counsel.

City Commissioner Steve Mikulski is represented by John Tumelty. Tumelty represented ex-Cape May City councilman Chris Bezaire in his stalking case.

Wildwood and the SHBP paid over $286,500 in premiums and claims on behalf of Troiano from July 2011 through December 2019, and paid over $608,900 in premiums and claims on behalf of Byron from July 2011 through October 2021. Although Mikulski did not join the city government until 2020, over $103,000 in premiums and claims have been paid on his behalf through October 2021.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000, while third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. 

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless they are proven guilty.

