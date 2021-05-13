NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - Almost 75 local teens participated in a bicycle skills and safety event May 12, in the Ocean City Civic Center parking lot, at Fifth Street and Boardwalk. 

According to a release, the event was open to Ocean City youth and included a safety presentation from the Community Policing Unit, along with a skills competition that included wheelies and freestyle, with prizes provided by local merchants. 

In a random drawing, Jane Heng won a $1,000 SE Monster Ripper 29-inch bicycle, donated by the Tuckahoe Bike Shop. She donated the prize to her older brother, Joseph Heng.

Skills contest winners included:

  • Calvin Gaddy for longest wheelie
  • Travis Bickley for best swerve

Mayor Jay Gillian, Police Chief Jay Prettyman, the Ocean City Community Services Department and a group of parents worked together to plan the event and promote safe riding. 

Local sponsors included:

  • Tuckahoe Bike Shop (grand prize)
  • Sixth Street Pizza and Grill (pizza and soda for participants)
  • Seventh Street Surf Shop ($50 gift cards)
  • Jilly’s Stores (arcade play cards)
  • City Councilmen Keith Hartzell and Jody Levchuk (t-shirts for participants)
  • Fractured Prune (gift cards)
  • Ocean City Police Benevolent Association (Wawa gift cards for safety quiz winners)

