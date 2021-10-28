TRENTON – The New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association (NJRHA) recently hosted a “Kitchen Cabinet” legislative roundtable, featuring Sen. Michael Testa, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (all R-1st) at Alosi’s Trattoria, in Wildwood Crest.
According to a release from NJRHA, the Kitchen Cabinet series is a grassroots effort that promotes effective engagement and discussion between NJRHA’s hospitality businesses and the public officials within their district.
Topics discussed included employment and staffing issues and loss of business due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.
Testa commended the restaurant, hospitality and tourism industry owners and managers, calling them the “backbone” of Cape May County, and sympathized with them, recognizing that their industry cannot continue to survive in an environment with so many “unknowns,” such as where to find employees or whether they can stay open.
Among the topics discussed was a bipartisan bill that, once approved, would provide the Economic Development Authority (EDA) with $300 million for grants and loans to help small businesses and nonprofits rebound from the pandemic.
There has been some help for these businesses, however.
Bhavesh Patel, chairman of NJRHA, expressed appreciation for the $6 billion awarded to New Jersey from the American Rescue Plan, a federally funded plan created to “build a bridge to an equitable economic recovery," of which $1.5 billion is dedicated to hospitality and tourism.
“[Our industry] desperately needs the funds, as we’ve been hit the hardest,” Patel stated.
Testa commended the NJRHA for being the voice of this industry that has had so many challenges to overcome recently.
NJRHA President and Chief Executive Officer Dana Lancellotti commended the resiliency of the hospitality owners and operators and applauded them for their innovation, adaptability and determination.
“Our industry is made up of passionate, hard-working people who are determined to survive.”
She thanked those in attendance for offering their insights and perspectives, and for working together to find real solutions for a quicker recovery.
