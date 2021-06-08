194793573_1670611326467668_3462731746827597827_n.jpg

Emergency personnel June 7 rescued a fall victim from the North Wildwood Seawall. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

 Courtesy of the North Wildwood Fire Department

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - Members of the North Wildwood Fire Department were dispatched for a fall victim in the area of the seawall June 7.  

According to a release, a mutual aid ambulance was requested due to Ambulance 2 being committed on a different incident. Upon arrival crews located the injured victim on the rocks. The assignment was then upgraded to a low-angle rescue, and Wildwood Fire Department Squad 3 was added.  

Crews were able to safely lift the patient up and over the seawall by utilizing the integrated rope system on the aerial. The patient was transported to a nearby hospital.  

During this incident, Wildwood Fire Department Deputy 3 and Ambulance 4 (Wildwood Crest) handled a separate emergency medical services (EMS) call on the south side of town due to companies being committed. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.