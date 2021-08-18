COURT HOUSE - Weather permitting, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control will be treating areas of Cape May County, as part of its effort to control adult mosquitoes.
According to a county release, the department will use Aqua Reslin, a trade name for permethrin, and/or Aqua Anvil/Anvil 10+10, trade names for sumithrin, and/or Duet/Aqua Duet, trade names for prallethrin and sumithrin, and/or Zenivex/Aqua Zenivex, trade names for etofenprox, applied as ultra-low volume aerosols.
Spraying by truck may take place Aug. 19 and/or Aug. 20 between the hours of 7 p.m and midnight. Portions of the following municipalities that may be sprayed include:
- Court House
- Burleigh
- Whitesboro
- Rio Grande
Also, ULV efficacy trials will include spraying by truck that will take place throughout the month of August (once a week, for a four-week period, including Aug. 1-28, between7-10 p.m.) in a small non-residential area in the northwest portion of Upper Township. The ULV material used will be Merus 3.0, trade name for organic pyrethrins.
Those with questions can call 609-465-9038, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.