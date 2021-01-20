RIO GRANDE - At approximately 1:15 a.m. Jan. 16, the Middle Township Police Department responded to a reported burglary of a motor vehicle at a residence on Secluded Lane, in Rio Grande.
According to a release, once in the area, Patrolman Blake Martindale and Class II Officer George Eskander observed two subjects walking away from the area, one of which fled. Further investigation revealed one of the subjects entered an unlocked vehicle on the property, which was captured on video. Both of the subjects were juveniles, and the juvenile who fled was later located.
In all, there were 13 reports of vehicle burglaries on Secluded Lane, as well as in the Shannon Oaks Development. Both juveniles, aged 15 and 17, were placed under arrest and charged with several counts of burglary, a third-degree crime, and conspiracy to commit burglary, also a third-degree crime. They were released to the custody of their parents.
Anyone with any information in reference to the burglaries please contact the Middle Township Police Department, at 609-465-8700.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All suspects are innocent unless proven otherwise.