COURT HOUSE - Cape May County will be resuming reconstruction of the existing bridge deck and miscellaneous structural repairs to the Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge, located along Avalon Boulevard, in mid-September.
According to a release, the proposed work will be the second stage in the contract work, which includes the rehabilitation of the existing, deteriorated concrete deck, structural steel, and pre-stressed concrete beam repairs, beam jacking and bearing replacement at piers nine and 13, and replacement of the existing beam guide rail approaches with a new guide rail. Last winter and spring, the first stage of this work progressed and included the re-decking of the eastbound lane.
This stage of the work involves rehabilitation of the westbound lane on the bridge. The existing concrete deck will be removed, either full depth or partial depth, by the hydro-demolition process. The deck along six of the spans will be replaced entirely, and the remaining 17 spans will consist of a partial depth replacement.
The concrete bridge deck will then be overlaid using High-Performance Concrete. Upon completion, the new concrete surface will be diamond ground to provide for a smooth-riding surface and have groves saw cut into the surface for improved drainage and skid resistance.
Work on the Stage 2 portion of the project is expected to begin the week of Sept. 14. Stage 2 will involve the replacement of the concrete deck of the westbound lane and shoulder.
Beginning the week of Sept. 14, the contractor will be reinstalling a temporary barrier curb on the bridge centerline to separate the work zone from the travel lane. Work will proceed through the winter and into the spring of 2021. The project has an overall completion date of June 18, 2021.
During Stage 2, work will occur north of the bridge centerline, so the existing eastbound travel lane will provide access for alternating traffic. Traffic will be maintained south of the centerline during this stage. The traffic lane will be separated from the construction area, utilizing a concrete barrier installed across the bridge length.
One 11-foot-wide travel lane will be maintained for vehicles. A temporary traffic signal will be installed at each approach to the bridge to alternate traffic across the bridge within the eastbound lane. The traffic signal will be equipped with a digital display panel showing the time remaining until the signal changes to green for waiting traffic.
The temporary signal operation and one lane of travel access will begin the week of Sept. 14 and continue until April 30, 2021, at which time the bridge will be opened to two-way traffic permanently.
Motorists are advised to use care while driving through the construction zone. Motorists should also expect delays due to the lane restriction and use of a temporary traffic signal. Motorists should proceed slowly across the bridge to ensure their safety and the safety of the workers.
Due to weather uncertainties, the contractor may opt to work long days, nights and weekends. As in phase one, there will be designated nights when the bridge will be completely closed to traffic to allow for required construction access. Advance notice of such closures will be provided by the county.