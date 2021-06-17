COLD SPRING - Between 6 p.m. June 17 and 4 a.m. June 18, there will be a lane restriction along Seashore Road (C.R. 626), in Lower Township, near the intersection of Sandman Boulevard.
According to a release, the restriction is associated with shoulder paving of Seashore Road (C.R. 626), between Sandman Boulevard and Jonathan Hoffman Road, as part of the Seashore Road Missing Bicycle Link Project. As a result, northbound traffic will be maintained; however, southbound traffic will be detoured. The detour will last until 4 a.m.
Residents will always have access to their homes during the paving operation.
Traffic wishing to continue southbound at the intersection of Seashore Road and Sandman Boulevard will be detoured to travel east along Sandman Boulevard to Route 9, to Route 109, and across the canal bridge. Southbound traffic will continue south, along Lafayette Street (C.R. 633), to West Perry Street (C.R. 606) and back to Broadway/Seashore Road (C.R. 626). At that point, traffic can turn south onto Broadway, or north on Broadway, and continue in the direction of Sandman Boulevard.
Due to the active work zone and limited lighting, motorists are urged to proceed with caution through the construction zone.