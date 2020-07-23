LOWER TOWNSHIP - Two women were killed in a head-on motor vehicle crash July 22. The incident occurred at about 3:20 p.m., on Ocean Drive, in Lower Township.
According to a release, a 35-year-old woman was driving northbound on County Route 621, otherwise known as Ocean Drive, when she veered over the double yellow line and slammed head-on into a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman, who was going southbound on the same roadway.
The 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old driver was unconscious and trapped inside her vehicle. She had to be extracted by members of the Erma Volunteer Fire Company. Once she was freed from the vehicle, AtlantiCare paramedics and members of the Lower Township Rescue Squad attempted life-saving measures, to no avail.
It is currently unclear why the driver veered across the center line and into oncoming traffic. The investigation is still ongoing by investigators from the Lower Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.