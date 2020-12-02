LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department Dec. 2 issued a list of days that motorists traveling Townbank Road can expect traffic delays due the road's paving project.

Below is a schedule of the paving project on Town Bank Road.

According to a release, expect delays as traffic is reduced to one lane at times. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and thank you for your patience while the project is completed.

  • Dec. 2- Townbank Road's eastbound Lane, from house 311 to Bayshore Road.
  • Dec. 3 - Townbank Road's eastbound lane, from Bayshore Road to Wakefield Place
  • Dec. 4 - Townbank Road's eastbound lane, from Wakefield Place to Seashore Road
  • Dec. 7 - Townbank Road's westbound lane, for small patch areas and possibly a small section of Bayshore Road, south of the intersection with Washington Boulevard.

