COURT HOUSE - Middle Township was awarded a $5,000 grant to support an open space and resiliency project.
According to a release, this funding is provided as part of Atlantic City Electric's Sustainable Communities Grant program, which was launched earlier this year to support open space preservation, park improvements and recreation resources, environmental conservation and innovative community resiliency projects. Atlantic City Electric, together with its program administrator, Sustainable Jersey, have chosen 11 local municipalities to receive $75,000 in funds.
“Middle Township is honored to accept this 2020 Sustainable Communities Environmental Stewardship grant,” stated Mayor Tim Donohue. “We remain committed to sensible and sustainable development that balances smart growth with improving recreational opportunities and the preservation of the unique rural nature of our hometown.”
The grant will fund the evaluation and enhancement of Middle Township’s Open Space and Recreational Plan initiatives, and help identify areas that could be improved, preserved, or conserved – all while maintaining the character and integrity of the community. The Open Space initiative is a strong area of focus for the township. The township recently received two grants from Open Spaces Cape May County that will fund projects at the Ockie Wisting Recreational Complex and the Avalon Manor Fishing Pier.
“We have a strong commitment to protecting and preserving the environment in the communities we serve. Through our new Sustainable Communities Grant Program, we are helping our communities conserve critical open space, support recreational opportunities and build resilience in the face of a changing climate," stated Melissa Lavinson, senior vice president of Governmental and External Affairs for Pepco Holdings, which oversees Atlantic City Electric. "I commend our community partners and our local leaders for their commitment to sustainability and for the innovative ideas and projects that we are so proud to support. Because we know that healthy environments equal healthy communities."
"These grants will encourage municipalities to complete important environmental stewardship and resiliency projects that will make our communities better. Funding sustainability initiatives at the local level will have a ripple effect that will benefit us all," added Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey.
Atlantic City Electric's Sustainable Communities Grant Program will provide up to $75,000 in grants annually to fund open space and environmental projects and resiliency projects across the company's South Jersey service area. The program will provide grants of up to $10,000 each to municipalities for projects focusing on open space preservation, park improvements and recreation resources, and environmental conservation. The company also will provide grants of up to $25,000 to support resiliency projects.
Interested organizations can learn more about the Sustainable Communities Grant Program and how to submit a grant request at atlanticcityelectric.com/SustainableCommunities.