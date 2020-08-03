COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Anthony Marino, of the Cape May Police Department, announced joint investigation Aug. 3 into the death of an Erma man, whose body was discovered in the surf, in the area of Philadelphia Avenue, in Cape May.
According to release, at 8:44 p.m. Aug. 2, the Cape May Police Department received a call of an unresponsive person in the water, in the area of Jefferson Street and the beach. Patrol units immediately responded and conducted a search of the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the unresponsive male. Detectives from the Cape May Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. Aug. 3, police and detectives found the body of an unresponsive man lying at the water's edge, between Madison and Philadelphia avenues, in Cape May. Further investigation revealed the deceased man was identified as Kevin L. Lare, 21, of Erma. At the time of this release, this investigation is ongoing and there are no indications of foul play.
Prosecutor Sutherland and Chief Marino want to advise the public of the potential of dangerous rip currents and rough surf conditions throughout the county and to use caution while swimming in the ocean. According to Chief Marino, the Cape May Beach Patrol responded to and conducted 48 ocean rescues of swimmers during a two-day period from Aug. 1-2.
The public is reminded not to swim during dangerous conditions, at night, or when lifeguards are not present.