Police color guard.jpeg

Middle Township hosted a police color guard at an event March 20 to honor lives lost to Covid.

 Provided

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township officials spoke of the loss and pain of the last year, but also pointed to reasons for hope at March 20's evening event, “Covid at One Year: Light After Darkness.”  

“After one year of life in the time of Covid, I have faith and have to believe that we are moving from darkness into a new light,” Mayor Timothy Donohue told residents who were invited to gather at a safe distance at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex.  

According to a release, the event also was livestreamed on the township’s Facebook page.  

Expanded access to Covid testing and vaccines continues to propel the township’s recovery, Donohue stated.  

The event honored frontline workers who have provided both practical and moral support, such as first responders who risked their safety on medical calls but also participated in drive-by birthday parades and events.  

The “heroic staff” of Cape Regional Medical Center was recognized with a plaque for treating Covid patients from the beginning of the crisis.  

“In the midst of this fear, heartache, pain and uncertainty, Cape Regional Medical Center has been a beacon of hope and caring, and the heart of Middle Township,” Donohue stated.  

Middle matters awards also were presented to the Middle Township School District’s transportation, custodial and food service departments; Marilyn Miller, director of Middle Township’s DeVico Senior Center; Prime Marketing owner Rachell Diaz, for keeping the community connected through social media; Theresa Mascione, of The Branches nonprofit agency, for work with the homeless during the pandemic; and Anthony Anderson, of the Progressive Black Initiative, for the group’s work in promoting community unity. The ceremony had many poignant moments, including a performance by the Middle Township Police Color Guard, a live rendition of “Hallelujah,” and 42 tolls of a bell – one for each of the Township residents lost to Covid.  

Mayor Donohue at podium.jpeg

Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue reflects on a year battling the Covid pandemic and speaks about Middle Township's 42 lives lost to the disease.

“Their loss leaves an emptiness in the soul of our community...to honor their lives, we commit to winning this battle,” Donohue stated. “We commit to continuing the hard work of keeping our communities safe and healthy and fully reopening our businesses, our schools and our world safely, sensibly and, hopefully, soon. In a word, we commit to living, living with new appreciation of the value and fragility of human life.” 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.