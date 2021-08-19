SEA ISLE CITY - Participants in the first Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament braved the heat and a bevy of talented competitors at the JFK Boulevard courts Aug. 14.
According to a city release, in the end, “Liddell’s Legions” beat “The Lakeys,” in a close championship game.
During an awards presentation immediately after the one-day tournament’s final game, The Lakey’s received a $100 gift certificate, courtesy of Mike’s Seafood Market and Restaurant. A moment later, Sea Isle City Councilman and First Bank of Sea Isle City Board Member Jack Gibson presented Liddell’s Legion with $500 cash, courtesy of First Bank.
Liddell’s Legion consisted of a group of friends visiting from Pennsylvania: Rob Daly, of Yardley; Tim Galen, of Conshohocken; Rick Leonetti, of Jamison; Zach Marttila, of Dolyestown; Tate Moll, of Oley; James Pearce, of Yardley; Joe Renzi, of Philadelphia; and James Schlucter, of Conshohocken.
The namesake for the Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball tournament is a long-time recreation volunteer who has been closely involved with Sea Isle City’s basketball programs for many years and currently oversees the City’s “Men’s Over 40” weekly basketball program.
For information about other recreation events taking place in Sea Isle City – or to view a photo gallery of the Bill Liddell Tournament – go to www.VISITSICNJ.com.