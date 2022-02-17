274123365_3191357791142017_6386758236402835906_n.jpg
Yesterday's, a longtime favorite on the road into Ocean City, changed hands this week. The Deauville Inn purchased the iconic bayfront watering hole.

Feb. 12, the bar's former ownership honored prices from the year the establishment opened, 1976, the last day before turning over the key. 

The McIntyre Family issued the following on the restaurant's Facebook page prior to their last day running the establishment. 

"It’s time for celebration……
 
"After 46 years in buisness, Yesterday’s restaurant has been sold.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you that has made the “Y” a success. This includes the many great people who have worked with us over the years ….you are the heart and soul of what made yesterdays a local favorite. To our loyal customers, thank you for your patronage & support. The friendships that have developed over the years will be cherished always.
 
"We will miss our Yesterday’s family but look forward to the next chapter in our lives.
 
"Please join us for our final Big Mac Bash Saturday February 12th all day. Featuring a classic throw back menu from 1976 and drink specials. Live music by Atley Moon & Space Camp from 7-11 pm.
"Thanks for a great run.
 
"The McIntyre Family and the amazing staff.
Jeff, Sandy, Lynn and Mrs Mac"
 
273663372_4430475263724773_1629120648080823538_n.jpg

Yesterday's menu from the final day before the sale, honoring prices from 1976.
 
 
The Deauville Inn released the following:
 
"The Leadership at the Deauville Inn is excited to announce that a much loved local institution has joined our family, Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern! We are honored to be able to continue this venue’s traditions as well as create new ones. As with the Deauville, local history is important to us, and it is with this spirit that we will begin work on refreshing the property. In the coming months you will see updates to the physical surroundings, the beverage and culinary offerings, as well as the liquor store. All in an effort to enhance your future visits and ensure that Yesterday’s is your year-round, go-to destination. During these renovations, the bar will remain OPEN.
 
"We encourage you visit your favorite team member as we have welcomed all employees to continue doing what they do best, serving you at your favorite local bar. We would very much like to thank Jeff and the McIntyre Family for their stewardship of this property throughout the years and we wish them the best of luck in their next chapter. Yesterday’s will live on tomorrow. We hope to see you there!"
 
Chuck Thompson, of the Deauville, will take over as Yesterday's general manager. 
 

