Carla Krouse 100.JPG

Carla Krouse, joyously accepting a gift at her 100th birthday party at Breakwater Place in North Cape May.  

 Collin Hall

NORTH CAPE MAY – A lot has changed on the peninsula in the 77 years that Carla Krouse, who turned 100 on May 28, has lived here. Over 50 friends, family members, and neighbors came to Carla’s home in North Cape May to congratulate her on a century of life. A joyous rendition of “Happy Birthday” was sung, with one of Carla’s family members adding “and many more!” to the end of the tune.

Carla Krouse Schnoodle.JPG

Chester, a 13-year-old Schnoodle, came to celebrate Carla Krouse’s 100th birthday.
Carla Krouse 100 group.JPG

Carla Krouse surrounded by her family at her 100th birthday party.

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

