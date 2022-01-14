ALLEGED MISUSE OF COAH FUNDS FOR CAPE MAY EMPLOYEE BONUSES
Cape May says it's investigating $100,000 in affordable housing funds allocated to end-of-year bonuses for six employees, including the former city manager, who issued the bonuses. The Cape May County Prosecutor declined to issue criminal charges in the matter, but the Department of Community Affairs said using the funds for the bonuses was a violation. Here's what we've covered so far:
TUCKAHOE FIRE TRUCK PURCHASED WITHOUT PROPER APPROVAL
A small turnout of voters approved the purchase of a new fire truck for Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company, however, nowhere in the process was the issue brought before the state’s Local Finance Board, as is required for any large, financed capital purchase. A check of the agendas for the Local Finance Board shows that the fire district has still not sought state approval for the purchase of the truck. Here's what we've covered so far:
Sea Isle City officials repeatedly denied public records requests submitted by the Herald for police reports related to a rape that a tipster alleged occurred on the promenade in July 2021. In denying the request, Sea Isle officials cited statutes pertaining to the protection of juvenile information and never denied that an incident occurred. The Herald consulted legal experts in that area of the law and provided examples of redacted reports from neighboring agencies to Sea Isle City, showing a way of releasing information that would both satisfy the public's right to know and simultaneously protect the identity of the involved juveniles. The information was never released. Here's what we've written so far:
