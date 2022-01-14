NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Herald has its eye on these developing stories...

Please submit news tips to newsdesk@cmcherald.com or phone them in anonymously at (609) 886-8600 ext. 130.

ALLEGED MISUSE OF COAH FUNDS FOR CAPE MAY EMPLOYEE BONUSES 

Cape May says it's investigating $100,000 in affordable housing funds allocated to end-of-year bonuses for six employees, including the former city manager, who issued the bonuses. The Cape May County Prosecutor declined to issue criminal charges in the matter, but the Department of Community Affairs said using the funds for the bonuses was a violation. Here's what we've covered so far:

By Vince Conti
Mar. 26, 2021
 
By Vince Conti
June 26, 2021 
 
 
By Vince Conti
July 29, 2021
 
By Vince Conti
Oct. 31, 2021
 
By Vince Conti
Nov. 18, 2021
 
TUCKAHOE FIRE TRUCK PURCHASED WITHOUT PROPER APPROVAL
 
A small turnout of voters approved the purchase of a new fire truck for Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company, however, nowhere in the process was the issue brought before the state’s Local Finance Board, as is required for any large, financed capital purchase. A check of the agendas for the Local Finance Board shows that the fire district has still not sought state approval for the purchase of the truck. Here's what we've covered so far:
 
By Bill Barlow 
June 15, 2021
 
By Vince Conti
Sept. 4, 2021
 
By Vince Conti
Nov. 5, 2021
 

SEA ISLE CITY HIDES RAPES?

Sea Isle City officials repeatedly denied public records requests submitted by the Herald for police reports related to a rape that a tipster alleged occurred on the promenade in July 2021. In denying the request, Sea Isle officials cited statutes pertaining to the protection of juvenile information and never denied that an incident occurred. The Herald consulted legal experts in that area of the law and provided examples of redacted reports from neighboring agencies to Sea Isle City, showing a way of releasing information that would both satisfy the public's right to know and simultaneously protect the identity of the involved juveniles. The information was never released. Here's what we've written so far:

 
By Erin Ledwon
Dec. 15, 2021
 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.