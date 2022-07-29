local polling place stock photo.jpeg
By Jayna Renna

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy reaffirmed his commitment to securing access to voting rights by signing a series of bills to strengthen New Jersey’s elections July 28. Today's signings build on reforms to expand democracy enacted during the Murphy Administration, including automatic voter registration and in-person early voting.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.