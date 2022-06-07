Norris for Committee

Jim Norris

It’s amazing how fast time goes by. Three years ago, I stepped forward to earn the endorsement of the Middle GOP as the Republican candidate for Township Committee.

I am forever grateful that the voters of Middle Township put their faith in me and in the vision for smart, right-sized local government that I share with Mayor Tim Donohue and Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy.

Our team has worked tirelessly to keep Middle Township a great place to live safely, start a business, and raise a family.

Our focus will always be Middle First!

In the past three years, our hometown rose to the challenges of statewide lockdowns of our schools and businesses in the face of a worldwide pandemic. Civil unrest and sharp political divisions have plagued America. No town has been immune to this turbulence.

Under the strong leadership of Police Chief Chris Leusner, Township Administrator Kim Osmundsen and our hardworking Department Heads, Middle Township has come through these challenges stronger and more united than ever before.

Despite these unsettled times, we have forged ahead with improving municipal services and striving to provide a better quality of life for all of our residents.

With the November General Election looming on the horizon, I come before the voters seeking a second term on Township Committee. Now, more than ever, we need a united front on Township Committee.

My campaign is strictly about you, the people of Middle Township. It’s about your businesses, it’s about your safety, its about your families, and it’s about your quality of life. I will not make this campaign about county, state, or national issues. I won’t stoop to the politics of division and distraction.

You elected me three years ago to work for you in Middle Township, and that is why my campaign slogan continues to be “Middle First”.

I am honored and humbled to serve every neighborhood in our hometown. I’m asking for your continued support. Let’s keep bringing good people together to do good work.

- Committeeman Jim Norris

