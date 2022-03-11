Middle GOP Endorses Norris for Second Term

Committeeman Jim Norris earned the unanimous endorsement of the Middle Township Regular Republican Organization as the party's 2022 candidate for Middle Township Committee.
Speaking before a crowd of supporters at the Old County Courthouse on March 1st, Norris pledged to continue to work to improve the quality of life for all Township residents.
“The past two years have been some of the most challenging in our hometown’s history,” said Norris. “As we move into 2022, I remain committed to working with Mayor Donohue and Deputy Mayor Gandy to rise above these challenges and continue to deliver excellent services to our residents and business owners.”
Norris, a third-generation township resident, grew up in Rio Grande and Green Creek and purchased his first home in Del Haven in 2017. Norris is a 2010 graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School and received an Associates Degree from Atlantic Cape Community College in 2013. Norris' passion for youth and community development led him to seek a seat on the Middle Township School Board. Jim was elected as the Board's youngest member in 2017.
Norris defeated incumbent, two-term Democrat Committeeman (and former Mayor) Michael Clark in 2019 to earn his first term on Township Committee. Norris’s victory gave the Middle Township Republicans full control of the governing body for the first time in recent memory.
“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication Jim has shown in his first term,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “Has a firm grip of the important issues and works well with our Administrator and Department Heads. He brings a ton of positive energy and new ideas to the table. I love that he has inspired many other young adults to get involved in our community.”
Committeeman Norris has oversight of Middle Township Recreation, The Senior Center, Special Events, Open Space Projects, Economic Development, the Tax Assessor and Tax Collector.
“I’m humbled to accept the endorsement of our party and the good folks that have worked so hard over the years to elect quality leadership for our community,” Norris said. “I look forward to putting all the important lessons I’ve learned in my first term to good use in the coming years. It’s an honor to serve such a great community.”
