OCEAN VIEW - For Rosie McCoy, owner of The Maple Tree Gift Shop, community is everything.
“I feel like I’ve started a community here at The Maple Tree,” she told the Herald on a bustling Friday morning. The occasion was the first anniversary of the The Maple Tree.
Rosie operated the shop many years ago, but put the business on pause after the loss of her husband. After a grand re-opening last summer, she has done the hard work of establishing her business, and herself, as a vital part of the Upper Township community.
“This is the community’s gift shop. I listen to what our customers want and try to follow that. That’s my challenge, to have something in here for everyone,” she said.
This community-first mentality informs most of the decisions she makes for her business. She opened the shop up as a community space where artists and friends old and new gather. Rosie, finally thriving after her husband’s death, started an “art of healing” gathering in July to help local grieving women find their voices again.
The shop hosts a suite of classes, “over a hundred since we opened,” she said. This includes charcuterie board workshops, candle making, blanket making, and classes that change with the seasons.
She is especially excited about her big “Christmas in July” wonderland that will transform the store for the weekend of July 21, 22, and 23. She will close the store’s studio space for those three brief days to transform it into a festive celebration of Christmas in the summertime.
Rosie has a lot of fun putting together events like this, but she stressed that the most important part of store ownership is proving to the community that her store is one worth supporting.
“It’s about the people,” she said. “It’s about a friendly face when you walk in the door, it’s about creating an atmosphere that is deeply welcoming and communal.”
Of the many groups that she hosts, she is most proud of the “friends” club, a monthly gathering of young adults with mental and physical challenges. She said that roughly 20 young adults gather in the store’s workshop space to “make crafts, eat food together, play games, and sing songs.”
She was nervous to promote such an event – she did not want to seem performative. But the response has been entirely positive, and the young adults who attend have forged new friendships.
Rosie has also forged new connections with other local artists. In July, Nikki Savkov, the owner of Meraki Farm in Court House, will host a goat-milk soap class. She teamed up with the craftspeople at Natali Vineyards to stock a selection of their locally grown wines.
The Maple Tree has given tremendous support to “Knitting for Peace,” a movement that is part of Cape May’s support of Ukraine. The Maple Tree’s community has come together to knit blankets for civilians in Lutsk, Ukraine, a city that has been profoundly impacted by the Russian invasion.
“My shop has sponsored two knitting gatherings where we are taught how to knit blankets for free. In return, customers donate their blankets. We have made and donated 24 blankets to Ukraine so far,” Rosie said.
Rosie is also a creator herself. She just put the finishing touches on a new line of “down the shore” candles themed after local beach towns – the line is a collaboration with a local candle maker. These jars, rolled in sand, boast the logo and motto of each town. She did her best to capture each town’s vibe via the scent and presentation.
Rosie wants The Maple Tree to continuously evolve. If you haven’t been in a few months, you might be surprised at how much is new.
Give The Maple Tree, and Rosie, a visit at 2087 US-9, Ocean View. For a complete schedule of classes and workshops, call the store or visit their Facebook page.