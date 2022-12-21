County Commissioners Salary Resolution Dec. 20, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesTense Upper Community Welcomes Interim SuperintendentHow a Wildwood Christmas Display Took 250 Hours to Craft Survival at SeaIn Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to PickleballTwo Charged with Theft of Thousands in CoinsIndictments December 13, 2022Where Can You Use Your Cannabis?County Open Spaces to Provide $4M for Byrne CenterOn the Market: $13M High Dunes Teardown?$41.5M for Seven Mile Island Beach Replenishment Videos Sea isle - Hey Zelenskyy, stop knocking on our door . We have our own problems. Ask England, France, Germany, etc to step up. We’re all booked up here! Middle Township - Cape May County School Districts; do not entertain the possibility of reinstating mask mandates! West Wildwood - In 2016 and 2017 Trump paid a total of $1500.00 in federal taxes. In 2020 he paid nothing in federal taxes. Republicans complain about the price of gas but not this? Ocean View - 50 years of Joe Biden. Decades as a Senator, 8 years as Vice President and now President and he’s solved absolutely nothing, but has created a crisis after crisis and lied repeatedly to further his... Cape May - The citizens of Cape May said goodby to Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan, an intellectually honest member of Council that asked real questions and wanted all the facts to be presented to the public. More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald DoTheShore Magazine Do the Shote: 9-2-22 e-Edition Do the Shote: 9-2-22 The Restaurant Guide 2022 Restaurant Guide e-Edition 2022 Restaurant Guide