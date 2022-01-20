NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council's next meeting will be heldTuesday, February 8 - Wednesday, February 9, 2022Due to concerns about the continued spread of COVID-19, this meeting will be conducted entirely by webinar. A portion of the meeting will be conducted jointly with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's ISFMP Policy Board

Agenda and Briefing Materials: A detailed agenda is available hereBriefing documents and presentations will be posted on the February 2022 Meeting Page as they become available. Most briefing materials will be posted by January 28, 2022.

Public Comments: Oral public testimony will be accepted on all major agenda items. Written comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 to be included in the briefing book or by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 to be posted with the supplemental meeting materials. Written comments may be submitted using the online comment form linked below or via email, mail, or fax (see this page for details). Comments submitted after February 3 may only be submitted using the online form.

Webinar: Webinar connection instructions will be posted on the meeting page at least two weeks prior to the meeting.

Questions? Contact Mary Sabo, msabo@mafmc.org, (302) 526-5261.

