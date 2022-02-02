Cape May County tourism tax dollars are a tremendous resource for New Jersey. You’d think our county would get more love from the state capital,but the needs for documented transportation improvements and the completion of projects that support the safety and development necessary for residents and visitors are either minimized or ignored. We must ask, where is the return on our investment? Our political leaders must step up and speak out to get the funds we need to ensure continued economic growth and development for our county. The state coffers depend on our success.
The county Hazard Mitigation Plan and the county Comprehensive Plan were recently updated by our local government officials. They each include a wealth of data useful to the state, county, and its municipalities. This information is vital to make necessary decisions about the development and redevelopment of the county.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan is a plan that describes measures to reduce loss of life and property by lessening the impact of disasters. It begins with state, tribal, and local governments identifying natural disaster risks and vulnerabilities that are common in their area. After identifying these risks, they develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property from Superstorm Sandy-type events.
The Comprehensive Plan contains details about nearly every aspect of life in Cape May County and aims to keep the county an appealing place to live, an important tourism destination and an attractive place to do business, while minimizing impact to the environment and maintaining the current county character.
The recent passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill provides an opportunity to bring federal money to bear on long-standing projects to improve roads, bridges, water systems, and other related infrastructure locally.
According to guidance from the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO), federal funds can only be applied to projects that are included in the SJTPO Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), and the TIP for federal fiscal years 2022-2031 only includes eight projects for the entirety of Cape May County – paving on Beach Avenue, in Cape May, paving on East Mill Road, in Dennisville, paving on Route 9, from Harbor Road to Wrights Lane, in Upper Township, Route 47 bridge over Dennisville Creek, Route 50 Bridge over Cedar Swamp Creek, Seashore Road, between Route 47 and Sandman Boulevard, Third Avenue, in Stone Harbor and Tyler Road, in Upper Township. Complete details are available at www.sjtpo.org. Cape May County is represented on the SJTPO Policy Board by County Commissioners Gerald Thornton and Leonard Desiderio.
Unbelievably, the completion of Route 55 is not on the list. It should be. Route 55 was part of the Comprehensive Plan, as endorsed by the county commissioners’ resolution in early 2021.County Commissioners should take a lead role in determining what the transportation system in Cape May County is going to look like in 20 years. Local mayors should hold them accountable. Why have our representatives not spoken up about this oversight?
Additionally, shouldn’t the county and its municipalities work now to make the worthy infrastructure projects identified in the Hazard Mitigation Plan ready, with the expectation of federal funding from pandemic recovery legislation?
With funding availability and rising tides, our elected officials must look at all our roadways in and out of the county now, to ensure that they are high enough. We depend on their leadership and voice to move the county forward. The state depends on the tax dollars we send to Trenton, and we need the state to stop ignoring our needs.