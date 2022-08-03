CI Bike Map Graphic.jpg

This map of the Cape May County Bike Trail System shows some existing and proposed trails. The key areas are in Dennis and Upper townships.The South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO) will be conducting a study of these areas. The proposed trail needs to cross U.S. Fish and Wildlife lands in Dennis Township and the Great Cedar Swamp in Upper Township. Completion of this last segment of the Cape May County Trail System would then allow connection with the Atlantic County Trail System via the Parkway Bridge bike path. 

 Provided by Jeff Vecere of Cape Issues

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.