To the Editor:
"The way to right wrongs is to turn the light upon them."
During the last three years of my life, I had to endure some of the most trying and daunting times in my whole life. Not only was I struggling, but the most important "things" in my life, my children, were suffering, as well. However, sometimes the best help and support can arrive in the most "uninvited" yet pleasantly unexpected ways.
"They that sow in tears, shall reap in joy."
I came into this world fighting for my life, not knowing that within the last five years, I’d have the fight of my life. I was lost, and regardless of forgetting my self-worth, I was reminded that God saved my lifeonce before, and he’ll do it again. This time, it was “His plan” to send me a guardian angel to guide me out of the darkness and into the light.
Believe it or not, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP) has been in my life for so long, to actually help my children and to help me, as well.
As bittersweet as the situation is, I was blessed enough to have such a genuinely caring caseworker to light my path down the runway.
Although my family's caseworker was with us for only three months, I credit him, and all DCPP (even right down to their security guard), for my family's well-being. Most importantly, my caseworker will forever be a hero to not only me but to my children also.
Even though my life was at a standstill for three years, at least I'm still standing. DCPP does acknowledge that we're all human beings (even them), but I needed to see that for myself. Thanks to them, I'm now on the one, best direction of my life.
My caseworker treated me like the “real” person I am -a human being who has feelings and someone who genuinely needed to be helped. He saw that I needed help and, in turn, he saved my life. Moreover, he made sure that my three children were safe and happy, and most importantly… he opened my eyes, and he showed me that I deserve more self-respect, more self-love, and all the time in the world to devote to my children.
Now that I have a new caseworker, it doesn't change anything! She and her supervisor treat me with the same respect, and I know that when I need them, they're around, whenever my family and I need help.
Now, whenever I walk into the DCPP office, every single one of them that I come into contact with (even right down to their security guard in the building), are more so friends than strangers.
I’ll be eternally grateful for being rescued, for everything I had learned, and for being able to have another chance at being able to rediscover myself.