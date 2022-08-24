To the Editor:
I have been asked many times by my friends who are Republicans “How can you vote for ANY Democrat”? Then, I take the time to explain to them why:
I vote Democrat because I have friends who are women, I believe that they should have the right to decide what to do with their bodies whether it has to do with birth control or abortion. I also believe that a 10 year old victim of rape should not be forced to carry a rapist’s child while being a child themselves. Besides, what they do with THEIR bodies is none of my business.
Now, before you say anything about religion, the Bible says that life begins at first breath (Genesis 2:7), The Torah does not consider a fetus as living and leaves it up to the Mother and her morals as to what to do. Finally, in the Quran, if the fetus is unsustainable or can not be properly taken care of it is a moral obligation to abort said fetus.
I vote Democrat because I have friends who are gay and I want them to have the same rights to love and marry anyone they choose, love is love. Besides it is none of my business what they do with their lives.
I vote Democrat because I have friends who have children and I want them to be able to go to school and not have to practice active shooter drills similar to when I was a child and we had to “train” for an atomic bomb being used near my school.
I vote Democrat because no children should be scared that they may be shot during their math class because somebody, with mental health issues are allowed to purchase weapons of war that not only will kill them, but sever their bodies in half!
I vote Democrat because I know that not everybody is able to pull themselves up by their own boot straps. Sometimes WE THE PEOPLE need to give them a helping hand.
I vote Democrat because I believe that healthcare is a right and not something for only the people who can afford it. I also believe that just because somebody is sick or injured, that they should not be forced to go into bankruptcy due to the cost of getting better.
I vote Democrat because I have friends who are African-American and they have the right to not be stopped in their car for “driving while black”. Those same people also have the right to not be shot and killed while sleeping in their bed (Brianne Taylor), while getting their LEGAL gun permit (Philando Castile), or even playing with a toy gun in a city park (Tamir Rice).
I vote Democrat because I think that guns and the ammo should be treated the same way you treat cars. They should be licensed, insured, and tracked so that in case of a shooting, you can track the gun AND the bullets to know who purchased them.
I vote Democrat because I believe that climate change is real and, if we ignore it, we may not have a planet to live on soon.
Finally, I vote Democrat because I believe that you are entitled to you own OPINION, not your entitled to your own FACTS. 1/6 was started by and fueled by Donald J. Trump using the lie that the election was filled with fraud (proven untrue).
Those, along with many more are the reasons that I have and will continue to vote for Democrats as long as I can foresee.
- Ronn Daignault, Shawcrest