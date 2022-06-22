To the Editor:
The past offerings of an author of a recent letter to the editor, "Biden: Worst President in My Lifetime," have been quite reasonable, but this one is difficult to digest. We must realize politics brings us to 'compare and contrast.' It's only fair that a rebuttal is accepted, offering a reasonable difference of opinion.
The author has witnessed the Democratic Party's metamorphosis into global/Marxist ideology while not 'caring' for people's needs.
Imagine, Biden has performed this transformation in just 16 months, wow. Biden provided $1.9 trillion (American Rescue Plan), and Trump provided 2.2 trillion (CARES Act, March 2020). Some say these saved the economy, while others say inflation.
Trump's $1.9 trillion tax cut to those not in need is not very 'caring.' People suffer from Biden's policies, while Trump's Covid management was honestly a disaster.
The border: Biden has planes and buses distributing illegals and terrorists about the country. Maybe we should be more concerned with Jan. 6 terrorists and politicians involved. Recall Trump separates families at the border with no plan to reunite. Some 'caring.'
Countrywide crime, weak Dem. District attorney's and anti-police sentiment, yet insurrectionists brutalize police. I guess that's Biden's fault.
Gun violence like Parkland, and others, Trump promises families action on guns, zero action. NRA bucks call the shots! Take Texas, six mass shootings since 2016 (recently Uvalde).
State leadership: Governor Abbott, Sens. Cruz and Cornyn, yep, Republican. 'Open Carry' now law, just great. Yet, Biden and Dems, and 85%-90% of us favor positive gun legislation. Fentanyl deaths under Biden, lest we forget Trump cut funds to fight cartels.
Yes, inflation. A 'global' problem. Obviously, Joe caused that too. Then we must accept that Trump caused Covid here. No on both.
Inflation: Basically, when the need for goods and services exceeds the capacities to provide them. Recall, summer 2020 (Trump's era), experts felt inflation was possible. The Covid crisis saw empty shelves, businesses closed, and health restrictions necessary. No workers, no product, no services. Was Inflation being born? Of course, gas prices hurt so much, I agree.
The author blames Biden for the suspension of the Keystone XL pipeline. Facts: Trump Jan 24, 2017, (just in office) authorizes the completion of the pipeline. On June 9, 2021, (Biden), the project was canceled. Ready, a minuscule total of 8% of the pipeline was completed in four years. Being inoperative, no effect on current prices! Your villain, big oil for big profit! Unless Biden can find the magic wand.
Where were you between Jan. 20, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021? Following are some of Trump's shortcomings not only in agenda/policy but 'character unbecoming' of a leader.
Trump guarantees better health plans and lower drug costs. Nope. A GDP of 4% to 6%, not so. At least 12 staff were indicted (previous president zero in two terms). Misused Pardons. Most 'acting' appointees avoid congressional vetting, unqualified but loyal.
Tried to fracture NATO. OK with foreign election interference (Stephanopoulos interview). Lying is a given. Could not manage pandemic, blames others and states. Calls people names and enjoys 'mimicry.' Impeached twice.
Orders staff to ignore subpoenas. Still does so. Said no time for golf, $144,000,000 resort expenses. Too many more.
Currently, Jan. 6 hearings: Showing clear premeditation to foster the insurrection. Also, donors fleeced of $250,000, the 'Official Election Defense Fund', only in name! Agenda, policy, 'character,' not so positive!
I do agree with Trump, "You have never seen anything like this!"
And the author wants us to believe "we were 100% better off with Donald Trump." We ask, where were you?
- Lew Meehl, West Wildwood