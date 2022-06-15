To the Editor:
I was raised in a Protestant Christian home where I was taught Judeo/Christian beliefs as presented in the Holy Bible. In our belief system, the Holy Bible is the absolute rock-solid foundation upon which our entire faith and belief system is built and stands.
You may believe otherwise and, of course, that is your right and choice. I'm not writing this to denounce or support any faith. I'm just making a statement.
If there came a time when any part of the Holy Bible, our Sacred Scriptures, were to be discredited or our belief in it came to doubt, our entire belief system and faith would crumble!
The same scenario can be said of any physical structure. Everything that is built is built upon some sort of foundation. Chip away enough of the foundation and the structure will collapse.
I believe the same can be said for the U.S. Constitution! The U.S. Constitution is the rock-solid foundation upon which our nation, government, and entire social/commercial structure stand. Chip away enough of that foundation and this nation will collapse!
Sadly, over the course of my lifetime, I have seen more and more of the Constitution chipped away and every bedrock of our founding principles eroding before our eyes!
Our Constitution states very plainly certain rights and clearly limits certain government functions and authorities. Over the years, Congress, presidents, and the Supreme Court have so undermined and polluted the truth of the Constitution that many now see it as an archaic document that has long outlived its usefulness!
Take for instance the part that states Congress shall enact no law with respect to the establishment of a state religion. Well, Congress has never done that. Yet, this section of the Constitution has been so perverted and polluted that if a public servant displays a copy of the "Ten Commandments" in his or her office, they are in violation of the separation of church and state ideal. No, they aren't. Congress did not enact a law establishing a state religion!
Then we have a president who tells us, "No constitutional amendment is absolute." Well, yes and no. Prohibition was enacted and later repealed. All by Constitutional amendment.
Yet other amendments like the first and second are clearly worded in absolute terms. The Second Amendment ends in the statement "shall not be infringed..." It doesn't get much more absolute than that!
Now, you may argue with me on that point. What gives you the right to voice your opinion? The First Amendment does. Well, suppose I told you that is not an absolute right and we, the government, are taking it away from you!
Anyone reading this who was told you no longer have the right to free speech would most likely then reach for the Second Amendment to defend their First Amendment right.
Sadly, "we the people" are witnessing the demise of the U.S. Constitution and we will see with it the collapse of this nation! This nation cannot survive a full-frontal assault on the very foundation upon which this nation is structured!
I sincerely believe that there are many in the halls of Congress today, who are there for the sole purpose of bringing about that collapse! You cannot take an oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution and then do everything in your power to negate it!
As American citizens, "we the people" are in serious trouble if this trend continues in the direction it is going! We know what our forefathers meant... they wrote it down for us!
- Bertram Halbruner, Woodbine