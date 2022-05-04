When the ruthless ambitions of a man threaten to engulf the world, it is the solemn obligation of all free men to affirm that the Earth does not belong to one man, but to all men. That freedom is the key and title to the soil on which we exist.
All throughout history, we have seen the "self-proclaimed" and their "henchmen" attempt to fulfill their own "vain, glorious ambitions." Disregarding the betterment of humanity and the destruction of mankind as we know it. Chaos, violence, greed, envy, bitterness,frustration,and fear add to the mix. Along with the devastation that the Covid virus has caused.
The "peoples" of the world are tired and grieving. They've had all that they can handle. The strength and courage of the peoples of the Ukraine and its leader are "inspiring." The horrors they are enduring are an atrocity.
Why did the U.S. and other nations enter WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the rest? Anybody? Because we needed to and still do need to protect ourselves and others. To show the "self-proclaimed" that freedom and democracy cannot be crushed. That solidarity will prevail over tyranny,bullies,and unqualified leaders.
The strange thing is that some of those who fought against tyranny have become tyrants. They have infiltrated into places using propaganda and misinformation to get people on the band wagon. To see how they want the world to be. Which is, the loss of their freedom to choose, to vote, to live peacefully, to earn a decent living and raise their families.
We should be appalled at the tactics used by some, then have the nerve to say that what they are doing is what's best for their nations and countries.
We can only pray that future generations will see a future, a better one than the future holds for us, if we don't stop the "self-proclaimed."