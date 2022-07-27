I was walking through town and saw a pamphlet on a bench that looked a little cultish. I picked it up, and it was even worse than I thought.
The name of the pamphlet is "Replacement Theory, making white people disappear by replacing us with immigrants." It goes on to say that America can only be true to one God, and it was solely built as, by, and to always be a White Christian nation.
The pamphlet goes on about LGBTQ only being that way because they lost God and how critical race theory (CRT) is anti-White.
As a straight, White American man, I don't understand what these people are afraid of.
As Americans, we need to stand up against this kind of hate and call it out. There's nothing wrong with being a proud American, but please understand that we are truly a country founded by immigrants, and they weren't all white.
Are we going to stand for this in Cape May County? This is America. If you want to worship your cat, go ahead because it's no one's place to judge you.
Let people marry who they want to marry. Let educators do what they love to do and teach our children. Maybe keep the old, White men out of making decisions about what's being taught in our classrooms.
Another subject but the letter I/we as a district received from Jeff Van Drew was very disturbing, too. The one where he wants CRT cut from the schools and anything portraying gay couples also cut.
If reading a story about little Jane having two moms makes little Jonny ask Joey to the prom, then he was gay the whole time. Bigotry and hate have always been in our county, but it's growing at a rapid pace, and we have to find a way to abolish them.
So, again, what are the White Christians afraid of? They cry that immigrants are stealing all the jobs, but they and their children are too privileged and above doing these jobs.
They cry that the LBGTQ community is always in their face but have no problem telling us to find Jesus.
Most non-White Christians I know tend to be more open to change and talking about faith across cultures and religions. Maybe it's because non-White people in this country have never been treated fairly and White Christians know it.