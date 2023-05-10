Africa, as you know, is a continent that lacks many things that we find common in America. One example is clean water. Water is a resource that everyone needs to survive but imagine if the only water you could access was filthy and filled with disease. Would you drink it? If you wanted to live, you would have to. This is the exact problem in many parts of Africa. They have almost no access to clean, safe water and are forced to drink water that is filthy and diseased.
Not only is the water filthy, but they have to walk for miles to find a source!
Children miss school and women often miss work because they have to walk for up to four hours to get water.
Sometimes they don’t have enough water for their family. They have to choose to either wash their clothes, cook, or give their family water for bathing and drinking. They can almost never do all of that in one day. I think we can all agree that everyone deserves clean water and an easier and quicker way to get it.
That’s why my school, Innovate Learning, wants to help. We are connected with a great charity called "charity: water" that is helping us complete this task.
This May, our school will be doing a water walk. In our water walk, we are going to be filling jugs of water and carrying them around a field so we can really feel what it's like to do so every single day.
Our plan is to raise $10,000 through this project so we can help many families and children in Africa who lack this valuable resource. You can help us too!
By visiting www.charitywater.org/culturemakers2023 you can sponsor us and help us reach our amount. Every dollar you put in will go to the people in Africa who need money to drill wells and have clean, disease-free water. I hope this touches your heart and motivates you to help the people of Africa so that they can feel clean and healthy.
ED. NOTE: The above letter was submitted by Pastor Bill Laky, of Revolve Church, in North Cape May, on behalf of the author, who is a sixth grade student at Innovate Learning Guided Homeschool.