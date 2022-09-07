I am responding to a recent opinion piece entitled Why I Vote Democrat. I will not address each of the points the writer attempted to make, they are mostly ridiculous on their face, but I will address the abortion issue. The writer claims that "the Bible says that life begins at first breath (Genesis 2:7)". Not true. What the verse actually says is "And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being," First, this is a one time occurrence. God brought Adam to life.
Breathing life into Adam's nostrils is metaphor. God does not breathe. God does not have lungs. He doesn't have a nose or a mouth. God is a SPIRIT; He does not have a body like men. To claim that "life begins at first breath" is a perversion of what is being taught in Genesis 2:7. Once Eve was formed, human life multiplied through ordinary generation. Life begins in the womb. The baby is alive. Second, the writer states that the Torah (the first 5 books of the Hebrew Bible) "does not consider a fetus as living and leaves it up to the Mother and her morals as to what to do."
Wrong. There is only 1 reference to abortion in the entire Torah (Exodus 20:22,23) and it makes no mention of a mother and her morals. The passage has to do with a premature stillborn birth that results from a careless injury inflicted on the woman and how compensation is to be made. Historically, Jewish scholars have been divided on the abortion issue but I know of none who would not agree that a womb carries a living being. To vote Democrat is to continue the enabling of murderous, heinous policies inflicted upon children in the womb.