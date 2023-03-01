To the Editor:
Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) hosted an inaugural Free Day of Care at the Wildwoods Convention Center Feb. 10. The event was scheduled to begin at noon. By 11:30 a.m., a crowd had assembled on the boardwalk, waiting to enter. A steady stream of people continued to arrive right up to the closing bell at 6 p.m., almost 200 people in total.
The event was made possible with funding from the Community Health Connections Foundation and a partnership between Direct Relief, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and Teva Pharmaceuticals to expand VIM’s reach within the community and promote awareness of area resources.
Joining VIM at the Convention Center were representatives from 25 Cape-May-County-based agencies and social service nonprofits. Of the almost 200 people welcomed, all but 35 came for free medical care and 75 registered with VIM for ongoing care.
In addition to free care, attendees also received a free lunch; 250 free boxed lunches were consumed.
VIM staffed the event with 40 of their regular clinic volunteers who gladly contributed an extra day to ensure members of our community received the care they needed.
In addition to medical consults, VIM was able to offer 100 point-of-care tests for cholesterol, related lipids, and blood glucose. These rapid blood tests provide immediate awareness and identification of cardiovascular and diabetes health risks.
VIM Medical Director Lynn Helmer, MD, said, “We were stunned by the number of people we found with diabetes - who had no idea that they had the disease. We saved lives on Friday by identifying these people and offering them help!”
The CMC Department of Health offered vaccines and Narcan supplies and training.CompleteCare offered vaccines and rapid Covid tests.The NJ Commission for the Blind provided free vision acuity tests. SJ Gas, Community Food Bank, Fare Free and PRAC registered people for available assistance programs.
The Rutgers Cooperative Extension offered nutrition information and several fun and informative classes on sugar and portion distortion. Lynne Catarro and Holly Kay offered chair yoga and a light weights class. There were representatives from most area social service agencies, 20 in total, to include the VA, CVAC, Acenda, Cape Hope and Cape Assist.
Guests of VIM’s Free Day of Care came from all areas of Cape May County, with five from Atlantic and Cumberland counties, and two Ukrainian refugees. More specifically, nine were from Cape May, 25 from Court House, nine from Rio Grande, two from Stone Harbor, seven from Villas, 70 from the Wildwoods, and three from Woodbine.
There were slightly more women than men, and all ages were represented: 24 were younger than 30, 35 were 31-40 years of age, 25 were 41-50, 30 were 51-60, and 39 were older than 60. These statistics are similar to VIM’s typical patient profile. VIM serves the working poor.
Our patients earn too much for Medicaid but not enough to afford the high cost of premiums, co-pays, and deductibles. They do not work the types of jobs that offer health insurance or, in many cases, year-round employment.
I am proud to serve as executive director of VIM and thrilled to share the news of this successful event. Our fabulous team of volunteers and very generous supporters ensured an invaluable service for the community last week. We lived up to our motto of 'Neighbors Caring for Neighbors.'
If you are interested in volunteering or know someone who needs care, please visit www.vimsj.org.