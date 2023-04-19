The specific reason that Russia invadedthe Ukraine, and now China is poised to invade Taiwan, is the Biden “war on fossil fuel.” Once the U.S. became dependent on other nations for energy, when we had been sufficient andactually sellingenergy products to other nations, America was seen as weak and misguided politically, and more to use on an unattainable “climate change” agenda and “woke initiations” than military and financial security.
Whatever so-called “business deals” that Hunter Biden and other family members made with the Chinese companies further compromised American interests by the false assumptions the Chinese Communist Party and Chairman Xi were merely “financial competitors” instead of deadly enemies sworn to world domination under totalitarian communist hegemony.
Should America return to energy dominance andutilizethat economic power, we could stop the Russian aggression in Ukraine and give China pause in plans to invade Taiwan.
The U.S. can undercut Russian oil and natural gas prices in every market, bankrupting the Putin economy in short order. We have the capability and resources, but Biden does not have the will.
China could be isolated in their export markets when U.S. interests can start with cheap energy deals with Chinese export customers,and alsoother products, cutting the Chinese money flow and creating a competition they cannot sustain.
Before we are faced with an inevitable military confrontation with China, we should employ our economic weapons based on an inexhaustible supply of natural gas and abundant oil.