Putin’s threat of the use of Nuclear weapons is tempered by his knowing there is little military advantage to bombing fixed targets, mostly civilian installations. The Ukrainian military would continue mobile movements to counteract ground forces, so the use of tactical nuclear weapons could only have a “psychological effect.
But, the Ukrainians have already endured horrific wartime atrocities and nuclear bombing. It will simply increase resolve and likely excite NATO nations to react with a massive response since the outfall of contamination is unacceptable at any level. Russian forces are virtually incapable of immediate victory. Even another 300,000 untrained fill in troops only replenish those killed or wounded Russians.
Putin can only continue the war as a force of attrition. If he can’t win outright he may simply try to level the entire nation, "scorched-earth concept.”
Putin now gave the entire Ukrainian command to Air Force general Sergei Surovikin. Surovikin oversaw to the total destruction of Aleppo in Syria as a tactical offensive, nearly wiping the place off the face of the earth. If Putin is in a box of his own making, he is still persistent not to admit it. Only massive help to Ukraine to destroy the Russian presence will end this war. It is up to Western nations to do this.