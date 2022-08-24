The big electronic billboard on Avalon Boulevard reads "Bikes must obey all traffic laws." Very true, so must cars, trucks and pedestrians,but manydon'tand few are penalized.
Like motor vehicles, bikes must yield to pedestrians in all unmarked crosswalks and must stop for pedestrians in marked crosswalks. Most bikes do not stop or yield. Per NJ State Statute 39:4-34 pedestrians MUST walk on sidewalks where they are provided and accessible.Maybeyou didn't know that. Anyone who travels in Avalon, where we have great sidewalksalmost everywhere, knows this law is not obeyed or enforced.
Kids’helmet laws are not obeyed or enforced;bikes only in bike lane ordinances are not obeyed or enforced. I certainly do not blame our police department as they have their hands full dealing with the summer crowds but there are some steps that could be taken to make moving around a little safer for everyone.
ALL crosswalks should be marked so that drivers and bikers know where and when to stop for pedestrians. Many in Avalon are currently unmarked.All corners must have handicapped curb cuts to allow everyone to walk, push strollers and wheelchairs on the sidewalk without having to walk in the street. Many corners do not have handicapped curb cuts.
Better signage indicating that marked bikes lanes are for bikes only, reminding parents about the helmet laws would helpas well.
Yes, there would be some expense to the Borough to make these improvements, but they would be well worth the money if they helped make it safer for all our residents and visitors.