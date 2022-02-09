Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

I’m not sure why Stone Harbor Borough Council turned down any improvements with the Courts homes.They must have forgotten why these homes were built!  

The folks who helped build Stone Harbor lived in these homes and now the folks who own only want to improve them. Why would you not want them improved?  

It would be good for the owners and the borough. Maybe we should take a second look at this. 

- MICHAEL VENUTO 

Stone Harbor 

