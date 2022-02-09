Tiniest Homes From Michael Venuto, Stone Harbor Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor: I’m not sure why Stone Harbor Borough Council turned down any improvements with the Courts homes.They must have forgotten why these homes were built! The folks who helped build Stone Harbor lived in these homes and now the folks who own only want to improve them. Why would you not want them improved? It would be good for the owners and the borough. Maybe we should take a second look at this. - MICHAEL VENUTO Stone Harbor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Stone Harbor Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesRio Grande Motel Bust Turns Up 6,000 Bags of HeroinN. Cape May House Fire Kills 1N. Wildwood Police Bust Man Retrieving Suitcase With 25+ Pounds of WeedCape Tech Teacher Impresses on ‘Jeopardy!’Indictments Filed Feb. 1State Report Lists Oceana Rehab Among NJ's 15 Worst Nursing HomesLTE School Board MeetingSal's Pizza Building Catches FireStone Harbor Affordable Housing Triplex to be RehabilitatedDiocese Agrees to Pay $90M to Resolve 300 Clergy Sex Abuse Claims VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Avalon - Some have criticized Biden for not considering ALL candidates for the Supreme Court, instead of just Black women. Trump announced that he would nominate a woman to the Court and just 7 days later he... Middle Township - The traffic light at rt.47 and Indian Trail Road. Too long on red and too short on green. Fix it and get it right this time. North Wildwood - I just read the press release that the Wildwood High School name and logo have been approved by The Native American Guardian's Association. Maybe it's a small step toward a future where... Middle Township - Liked the Heralds article on how schools spent covid money. It would be nice to see how each municipality and the county used funding they received. Cape May - Nice to see that Wildwood high school will keep their Warriors team and school name. Well done! More Spouts