It was heartening to see this newspaper’s editorial, “Trump Helped Us – But Do We Want Him Back,” April 27, 2022, finally recognize what should have been obvious months ago, namely that the Republican Party, and the nation in general, would be better off if Donald Trump did not run for president in 2024.
Equally disheartening, however, are the number of Republican primary campaign ads in which candidates seem to vie for who is Trumpier than who. This despite the fact, as the editorial points out, Trump’s own attorney general has branded the former president as “unfit,” a "maniac,” “obnoxious,” “full of bluster and exaggeration,” and “easily distracted by his own self-interest.”
Why would so many Republicans want the backing of such a man? The answer is that he is obviously still the leader of the Republican Party, a fact that should give all Republicans pause. Maybe it’s time to switch parties, at least until the “unfit maniac” is no longer in charge.
It's easier enough to switch parties. Just ask our congressman. He used to be a Democrat; then he pledged his "undying support" for one man. Why the man so described by William Barr as "unfit" is anyone's guess, but the graveyards of history from Nero to Stalin are littered with the corpses of civilizations that have pledged their "undying support" to one man.
We fought the American Revolution, so we wouldn't have to do that. It's time to recommit ourselves to democracy and the rule of law.