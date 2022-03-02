Thanks, Wildwood Police and Fire By Hazel MacDonald, Wildwood Mar 2, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor: We, at the Pine Avenue Wawa, would like to thank the Wildwood Police Department and Fire Department for their help getting Wawa employees to work Jan. 28 and 29 during the blizzard.You got us to work and home safely. It was important that we stayed open during the storm just in case people needed milk and bread or whatever they needed.Also, to the officer who helped a lady walking on the ice Sunday. He got out of his vehicle to make sure she made it across the street on the ice safely.To the chiefs of both departments, you should be very proud! We cannot thank you enough. You are the best! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Most Popular Articles Videos Articles2 Charged for Stealing HouseDEP Forcing Sportsman’s Club OutHelp Sought to ID Alleged Cape May ShopliftersCataldi: ‘Beach Tags are a Big Scam’9 CMCo Police Officers Received Major Discipline in ’21Crews Battle N. Wildwood House FireMiddle Raises Pay for Class II Police OfficersLocal Ukrainians React to Russian InvasionCounty Responds to Snow Plowing ComplaintsBird Flu Closes Part of Zoo VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood - Did you know that STOP signs are just a suggested option?? Same with red lights and turn signals! Cape May - The Mayor announced a plan to financially bond the new Police Station, but Where is it going,What is the Design, Size, Cost to build, Parking, HPC Approval? SOOO Premuture ,you wonder if he knows... Cape May County - Here we go Trumpers, Trump is now backtracking from his previous remarks praising Putin. Guess he realized the largest swath of voters didn’t agree with him, so he has to flip-flop to another course... Cape May County - It’s dumbfounding that people think Trump would have prevented Russia from invading the Ukraine. Trump couldn’t even handle Atlantic City for crying out loud! VIllas - Leave it to Joe Biden to sanction America's oil pipeline, then, when Russia invades Ukraine, increase the amount of oil we buy from Russia. More Spouts