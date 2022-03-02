Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

We, at the Pine Avenue Wawa, would like to thank the Wildwood Police Department and Fire Department for their help getting Wawa employees to work Jan. 28 and 29 during the blizzard.

You got us to work and home safely. It was important that we stayed open during the storm just in case people needed milk and bread or whatever they needed.

Also, to the officer who helped a lady walking on the ice Sunday. He got out of his vehicle to make sure she made it across the street on the ice safely.

To the chiefs of both departments, you should be very proud! We cannot thank you enough. You are the best!

