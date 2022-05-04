I retired on April 22, 2022, from the Cape May Court House Post Office as one of the window clerks. I started my career in the Wildwood Post Office delivering mail in 1990 in a part-time position and got a career position in 1993 as a clerk. I transferred to Court House in 1999.
In the weeks leading up to my last day, I had posted a little countdown clock at mywindow,but I didn't realize the response I would get from the public.
For weeks, I had many people tell me how much I would bemissed,and I got lots of cards, handshakes, well-wishes, and even a few gifts from many of our regular customers, as well as some people who were just passing through.
I did have a planned vacation just before my last week working and my co-worker, Joanne, asked many of them to write a little goodbye note for me. She collected them and put them in a scrapbook for me. I was genuinely overwhelmed by the outpouring of sentiments that came my way. I never realized I had made a personal impact with so many of you.
It has been a pleasure helping you all those years and I can't thank you enough for your responses. Like all jobs, there are hard days and not-so-hard days, butoverall,it has been a rewarding career and I'm a little sad to go but also anxious to start my next chapter. Thanks again and take care of the ones taking my place!