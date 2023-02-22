In regard tothe Feb. 8 letter to the editor: "Re: 'Do Teachers Get Paid Enough?'" The answer is unequivocally no.
I taught in a high school with 2,800 students in another state for 21 years. Irelocatedto Cape May County in 2015 and was hired in 2016 by one of the local school districts as a teacher's aide in an elementary school.
The disrespect I havewitnessedsome of the students show their teachers is unfathomable. These teachers' hands are tied in terms of discipline. The parents do not support the teachers and that is the biggest problem facing the educational system today.
As a student, I knew that if I got in trouble at school, the consequences I faced at homewould befar worse than what happened at school. Just look what happened to the teacher shot by a 6-year-old.
Teachersare not only required toteach the curriculum but act as a mentor, parent, and counselor. Teachersare required toattend professional development classes and take routine tests throughout the year.
I have been told by many people that theywouldn'tlast one day in the classroom. The teaching profession is not respected and yet, amazingly, people continue to become teachers. The reason we do: We love kids and love when a child learns.
One final thought ... do you have to ask permission or find someone to cover your job when you need to use the bathroom? Ididn'tthink so.