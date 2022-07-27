I’m not anti-religion or religious education. I am a product of 16 years of parochial education. I am opposed to using taxes to help support religious institutions and their educational religious programs.
Governments across the U.S. already do this by religions not being taxed on their property. Not paying taxes on their owned property saved religions tons of money. Now, they want more. Enough is enough.
The Supreme Court shows how their religious zealotry directed them to rule in favor of allowing public taxes to be used for religious education. It is their attempt to save a fading private interest in religion and its education.
Parishes no longer can afford to run schools, so they are closing or combining them. Ewing is no different. There is already $82 million in religious-owned property in my hometown. If taxed, these properties would reap $3.2 million in taxes for my town. Every community has this type of situation.
Remember, when government gives tax money out, it has rules on how it is used. Pre-World War II, European religions discovered this when they agreed to accept government money for their education programs as long as they didn’t criticize the government giving them money.
Keep both church and state separate from each other, especially in using tax money. If religions want tax money, then pay your fair share on taxes. Give to Caesar what is his and to God what is His.