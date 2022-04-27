This letter is directed to the spouters who have issues with the memorial benches along the Promenade.
I have been a property owner in Sea Isle City since 1985 and never had an issue with the benches. The way these peopleare characterizingthe benches and the space they takeup,you would think the Promenade is only 10 feet wide.
I thinkit’sa wonderful tribute to the lost loved ones and their connection to Sea Isle City. I have a personal interest in these memorials, as I lost my wife on the Promenade Thanksgiving weekend 2012 to a tragic accident.
The reason I had her stone memorial erected is because she walked on the Promenade every day that we were at the shore, so I felt it was fitting to have her memorial placed on the Promenade with the city's approval.
The "Uncle Charlie" quip that was used by one of the spouters is in extremely bad taste. As someone who has lost a loved one and has a memorial on the Promenade, a remark such as that is deeply hurtful and reflects the type of person they are, in making a statement like that.
Not to be trite but as the saying goes, "Never judge someone unless you walked a mile in their shoes..."
With manySpoutOff entries, the writer hides behind the anonymity of not having to sign their names and in not doing so, they seem to acquire a certain hubris and thereby make statements without considering the effect they may have on whom they are directed.