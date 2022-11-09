Please help us clear up the mystery at the old B.L. England plant. We are totally electrified and confused.
We read that the Icona Corp. (owner – Eustace Mita) had originally purchased the property at an “undisclosed” price. They are the same corporation that owns the old movie theater in the heart of Cape May.
Now, we read that Beesley’s Point Development Group LLC is the owner of the property (with president Chris Wilson), who also bought the property at an undisclosed price. Are they the same corporation? Why do they have different names?
Since Upper Township officials designated the area in need of redevelopment, are the owners paying taxes on full property assessment, or are they receiving an undisclosed tax break on one of the largest (350 acres) and most valuable properties in the county?
A “supposed” hotel and marina was one of the main ideas floated. Wouldn’t they need a liquor license? We didn’t know the township had a license available. Aren’t those usually put out to bid?
How much of the property will be sold to Orsted for the sub-electric station once the multi-billion-dollar offshore windmills are installed?
Inquiring minds have a lot of questions. The answers, like some fish, are three-eyed, flying, and very slippery!