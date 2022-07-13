I am a Boy Scout, and my week for summer camp is coming up soon. One of the merit badges that I am taking at camp isCommunicationMerit Badge, and a requirement that Ihave todo beforehand is to write a letter to my local newspaper editors about a current issue or news topic and express my opinion and point of view.
I have been thinking that it would be a good idea to write about the recent shark migration through Cape Cod. Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is a popular vacation spot for the Fourth of July because of many festive attractions, such as their Fourth of July parade. However, right around this time, many great white sharks are migrating from up north to the south, passing right through Cape Cod.
I personally find this very concerning because I have seen and heard shark stories before, and many of them are not to be taken lightly. From what I have heard so far, there has been one attack, and there have been more than a dozen sightings.
I have a house in Wildwood Crest and am very curious about shark sightings up north. I wonder how long it will take the sharks to make it to New Jersey.
On the Fourth of July, a lifeguard in Long Island, New York, was bitten by a shark on the chest and hand. This means that the sharks are moving closer towards our beaches. Do you think there will be any shark incidents in New Jersey this year?
- Ryan Flugel,Wildwood Crest
ED. NOTE: Engagement with sharks in Cape May County has been almost nonexistent overthe decades.