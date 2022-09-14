To the Editor:
Sitting outside listening to the noise and chatter of the end of summer. Some of us may have outstayed our welcome while others rekindled love with family and friends and a few, well they just don’t get it. I get to stay and have what everyone else wants.
I have the opportunity to see the best and worst of days. And yes, we homeowners, absolutely understand that tourism is our primary source of income, no question. You see, this is my home, just like anyone else’s and I think how I would be respectful while visiting someone else’s. Feeling disgruntled is not pleasant, I would much prefer to live in harmony.
The thefts, property damage, littering, vomiting, urinating, rude, obnoxious behavior and more are causing my dislike for visitors even though that should never be the case.
But to the people that do love Sea Isle thank you for treating it like home, and for supporting our town, we do need you. If I had a young son or daughter, I would sit them down and explain to them there would be severe consequences if they were to do anything that would be considered disrespectful behavior. Because even if you think kids are innocent, unfortunately, they can get caught up in issues that could be detrimental to their future.
So talk to your kids, please. Respect has been replaced with entitlement, criticism and rudeness. It’s not just kids either. Some of the negative comments on social media are not being delivered by kids but adults hiding behind a computer. What a great example we are giving. We traveled every summer to the shore and did not return home until Labor Day. Some of us had jobs at local establishments and the summer seemed to last forever.
With sports and schools setting return dates earlier and earlier those long summers have been depleted and we now have pretty much just July. Businesses loose help and income and as much as we try to extend the shoulder seasons if there is no one to work then our efforts are constricted. I’m not sure why sports and schools need to make decisions that are mandatory and so impactful to not only the families but to the ability of kids having jobs and time to recharge. And of course the impact it has on seasonal businesses.
Well summer has come and gone like a firecracker and I’m praying for a really quiet storm season, with a pleasant autumn and of course some return visitors. I love my hometown, Sea Isle City, what’s not to love. It’s my happy place and you’re home away from home.
- Eleanor Forte, Sea Isle City