As I type this letter, the first of major Ukrainian cities have fallen to the Russian invaders. By the time you, the reader, see this, Ukraine will have been further carved up by Russian thug Putin!
Day eight of the invasion is beginning.
At Biden's State of the Union address, our leader at the podium in the halls of Congress put us all at ease about the growing concerns surrounding the ongoing slaughter in Ukraine.
Irrespective of where you get your news, the condemnation of Russian aggression has been worldwide! Deal with it!
It's pretty clear that Putin's treachery is universally considered contemptible! But, according to our president, we are "going to be alright." I categorically do not share that confidence!
I served this country in a Navy uniform during the so-called Cold War. Our adversary back then was the Soviet Union. They flew a blood-red flag with the hammer and sickle. We were led to believe they were invincible. They weren't! The Soviet bear was way overhyped!
As a naval officer, I studied and mastered the Soviet Naval Order of Battle! I drilled and rehearsed more times than I care to admit exactly how to beat them.
Thanks to countless amounts of training and a heavy dose of pride and a side order of President Reagan, we did just that!
So, here we are, some 30 or so years later. The Russian bear has risen from an extended hibernation. Predictably, he's picking a fight he can't sustain.
This time, things are different. Putin and Xi are colluding. They are plotting against us!
Our exit from Afghanistan was disgraceful... Putin and Xi know it.
In fact, they are counting on it... the hollow words we all heard at the State of the Union scare me like the Soviet hoards never could. Beware!