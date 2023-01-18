Families and individuals who use substances are easy targets for people who are looking for someone to blame for problems in their community.
I wasn’t shocked when I read the January 4th Wildwood comment about substance use in the “Spout Off” section of the Cape May County Herald. I am, however, disappointed in the Herald for allowing the comment.
The “Spout Off” Comment Standards are listed on the Herald website for people interested in posting. The standards begin with, “Is it beneficial? Is it fair to all concerned?”
The list continues, prohibiting comments which include “Language that is profane, vulgar, in poor taste, etc.” and “Posts which would reasonably be expected to unduly discredit or bring harm to others.”
I’m writing for the families and individuals impacted by substance use who are in pain and feel they can’t speak without being attacked and further harmed. There was nothing beneficial in the comment and it was unfair to judge without having any understanding of the trauma and mental health issues affecting people who struggle with substance use.
The post caused harm to those who are in pain and/or fear losing a loved one. It was harmful for people like me, who grieves for a child who struggled with a medical condition that was criminalized and treated with punitive consequences instead of appropriate care.
I could write paragraphs trying to educate on mental health and substance use but I can’t force people to listen and learn. Maybe the person who judges so harshly is impacted personally and overwhelmed by anger and fear, which is sad, and I feel for them. Maybe they are the rare person who doesn’t know anyone who struggles and has no compassion or empathy for what others are going through, which is even sadder.
I’ve talked about the harm in stigmatizing language in multiple Herald articles but, obviously, it is not enough to educate one reporter at a time. I would like to offer the administration and staff a training to learn from professionals and hear stories of barriers and challenges from families and people who use or used substance. My hope is a commitment to create policy that recognizes the harm in any stigmatizing language.
The Herald has an opportunity to lead our community with kindness, compassion, and empathy in the new year. I remain hopeful.