Crystal Hines is a physical education teacher at Middle Township Middle School in Cape May Court House. Crystal began her journey this year during the pandemic that caused teachers and students to adapt to new ways of teaching and learning.
Crystal is also employed as a museum guide at the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May. She is also an advocate of African American history and what it means to her and her community.
Crystal has implemented what so many educators talk about, educating the children on the importance of African Americanhistory in the school system.
Crystal was able to use her expertise and arrange a trip for the children of Middle Township. The students at Middle Township Elementary were able to visit the museum and learn about the history of Harriet Tubman. Crystal was able to provide the tour and answer any questions the children had regarding the history of Harriet Tubman.
Crystal grew up in Cape May County and is very familiar with the families and the needs of the community.
Crystal has also identified the needs of the students and has come up with an idea to assist students in not being made fun of because they may not have the latest sneakers to wear to gym class. Crystal provides a closet of sneakers that children can choose from so that they can participate and not have a stigma of not having cool sneakers to participate in gym class.
Crystal has shown that her commitment to the children and the community has been an asset to the children she teaches. Crystal has a way of making children feel comfortable and cared for.
Thereasons above are why teachers like Crystal are very important to the children and the community we serve.